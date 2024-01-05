Last chance to see Franciscans’ Galway celebration of 800 years of the Crib
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
This festive season is the 800th anniversary of the first re-enactment of the Nativity Scene by Saint Francis in Italy.
To mark the anniversary, there is a display of cribs in the Abbey Church on Francis Street in Galway City.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
This weekend, which marks the end of Christmas, will be the last chance to visit this special exhibition which was opened by Bishop Michael Duignan on December the 8th.
A team in the Abbey constructed and knitted cribs, while nativity scenes were brought in from Italy to create a miniature Bethlehem.
All proceeds and collections will go towards the aid of Franciscan humanitarian work in the Holy Land.
Brother Ronan Sharpley has been speaking to our reporter Joshua Byrne about the cribs exhibition.
The post Last chance to see Franciscans’ Galway celebration of 800 years of the Crib appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
South Galway’s Teresa Roche elected Chair of IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee
South Galway’s Teresa Roche has been elected chair of the IFA Farm Family & Social Affa...
Public float serious and not-so-serious name suggestions for new Salmon Weir Bridge
As Galway City Council has invited the public to put in suggestions for the naming of the new Sal...
Survey reveals Galway’s favourite cocktails
A survey has revealed Galway’s favourite cocktails. According to research commissioned by M...
Slight increase in homelessness across Galway during November
There was a slight increase in homelessness across Galway during November. New figures from the D...
UHG under pressure with 55 patients on trolleys
The Emergency Department at UHG is under significant pressure today – with 55 people waitin...
Calls on Government and Galway County Council to provide funding for more bus shelters across county
The Government and Galway County Council are being urged to provide funding for more bus shelters...
Inspections reveal serious issues at Ability West centres across Galway
A series of inspections by health watchdog HIQA has revealed serious operating issues at some Abi...
Plan to convert Woodlawn National School into apartments
Plans have been lodged to convert the Woodlawn National School into apartments. The project is le...
Krispy Kreme city branch fails in bid to create dine-in space
The franchise of US donut giant Krispy Kreme at William Street has failed in its bid to create a ...