  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Last chance to apply for innovative nature scheme in Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Last chance to apply for innovative nature scheme in Galway
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Landowners, schools, farmers and community groups in Galway are being invited to apply for an innovative new nature scheme

The Hare’s Corner biodiversity initiative will provide support for the creation of wildlife ponds, mini-woodlands, and mini-orchards on land patches across the city.

There are just two days left to apply for the scheme.

The initiative is inspired by the term ‘The Hare’s Corner’ – an old farming expression for an awkward section of a field which wasn’t intensively farmed and so was ‘left to nature’.

Galway City and County councils have partnered with Burrenbeo Trust for a second year on the innovative nature initiative.

Support is offered in the form of materials, micro-funding, professional services and guidance, in creating simple but impactful actions for nature.

Applications close this Thursday, March 20th, and can be done online at BurrenBeo.com/THC

More like this:
no_space
Gardai make specific appeal in relation to fatal crash in Barna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are renewing an appeal for information in rela...

no_space
Consultation now open on new Athenry Town Centre First Plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople are being invited to have their say on the new...

no_space
Marine Institute to showcase Shellfish Fisheries and Marine Biodiversity at Irish Skipper Expo

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Marine Institute will exhibit at the Irish Skippe...

no_space
Speculation increases Eugene Levy will cameo on Ros na Rún

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBookies odds are predicting that actor Eugene Levy wi...

no_space
Motorist caught driving 171km/hr on 120 zone in Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA motorist has been caught driving at 171km/hr on a 1...

no_space
Local TD suggests Trump "inform himself better on people" following Conor McGregor appearance

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD says US President Donald Trump should "inf...

no_space
Galway Medtech company scaling up for US market entry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway medtech company is significantly scaling up ...

no_space
Claim ambulance for Inis Oírr would cost less than controversial Dáil bike shelter

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn ambulance for Inis Oírr is badly needed and would ...

no_space
Galway schools and education centre recognised for LGBTQ+ work

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway schools and one education centre has been ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up