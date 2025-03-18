Last chance to apply for innovative nature scheme in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Landowners, schools, farmers and community groups in Galway are being invited to apply for an innovative new nature scheme

The Hare’s Corner biodiversity initiative will provide support for the creation of wildlife ponds, mini-woodlands, and mini-orchards on land patches across the city.

There are just two days left to apply for the scheme.

The initiative is inspired by the term ‘The Hare’s Corner’ – an old farming expression for an awkward section of a field which wasn’t intensively farmed and so was ‘left to nature’.

Galway City and County councils have partnered with Burrenbeo Trust for a second year on the innovative nature initiative.

Support is offered in the form of materials, micro-funding, professional services and guidance, in creating simple but impactful actions for nature.

Applications close this Thursday, March 20th, and can be done online at BurrenBeo.com/THC