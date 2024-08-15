Larkins prove too strong for Gort rivals in fluctuating tie

Tommy Larkins 1-24

Gort 3-15

By Mike Rafferty in Kilbeacanty

A Conor Gardiner goal proved to be the difference between these two sides as Tommy Larkins got their Senior Hurling championship Group 3 campaign off to a winning start in Kilbeacanty on Saturday evening.

In fairness, the margin does not do justice to Larkins who were the better team and led for the most of the contest, before the concession of two second-half goals left matters more competitive looking than the reality of proceedings on the park.

Two points up at the break after playing into a stiff breeze, Larkins had stretched that advantage to six by the end of the third quarter, before a contribution of 1-2 from Aiden Helebert brought the margin back to the minimum.

However, just as they had done all day, Niall Kelly’s charges responded to the challenge and Gardiner’s goal eventually gave them an edge that they were able to maintain until the end.

As ever Larkins didn’t make things easy for themselves as some sloppy defending and the loss of possession allowed Richie Cummins get Gort’s third goal before the final whistle eventually gave the Woodford/Ballinakill outfit a merited success.

For new manager Niall Kelly, the closeness of the scoreline at the end gave him a cause for concern. “Look, we knew we would not get anything easy in the game, but we are delighted with the win. The lads worked really hard in the first half against the wind and we went in a few points up.

“In the second-half, Gort kept coming back at us and we would be disappointed with the goals we conceded. Now it’s the first round of the championship and we have things to iron out and get them right for when we play St Thomas’ in the next round.”

Pictured: A race for possession between Gort defender Eoin Killeen and Conor Gardiner of Tommy Larkins during the Galway Senior A Hurling Championship clash in Kilbeacanty on Friday eveving. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.