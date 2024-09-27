  • Services

Largest increase in fraud offences in North Western region

Largest increase in fraud offences in North Western region
The North Western Region has experienced the largest increase in fraud, deception and related offences.

CSO figures have recorded an increase of a third in the year to June in the Garda region, which includes Galway.


Meanwhile the North Western region also had the lowest rate of decrease for controlled drug offences, at one percent.

Offences against Government, Justice Procedures & Organisation of Crime were down by 12 percent in the North Western region – the third largest rate of decrease

