Largest Galway Hooker to be used as floating arts space by next Summer
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There are big plans in place for the world’s largest Galway hooker, which has been donated back to Galway,
Naomh Bairbre is 47 feet long with a 47-foot-high mast, and is to be used as floating arts space and for sail training, offering a unique platform for sailors and artists.
The classic boat-building and training group, Bádóirí an Chladaigh, says work has begun, and it’s expected the vessel will be ready for this new use by next Summer.
Connemara carpenter Steve Mulkerrins built the boat, and Peter Connolly of Bádóirí an Chladaigh says it’s the perfect plan for the vessel:
The post Largest Galway Hooker to be used as floating arts space by next Summer appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
