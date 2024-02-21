Large turnout at meeting over controversial plans for housing on green spaces in Ballinfoile
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
There was a large turnout – and tetchy scenes – at a public meeting this afternoon over infill housing plans in Ballinfoile.
The plans will see 10 homes built on green spaces at both ends of Ballinfoile Park, including disability-friendly units.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Although the green spaces have been used as play areas by kids for decades, they’re zoned for residential use.
The public meeting this afternoon was told that the plans are being brought forward based on identified need in the local area.
It was also revealed the project is being advanced under new legislation which does not require consultation with locals, or the input of councillors.
But residents made clear their staunch opposition to the plan – and pledged today they won’t allow their green spaces to be taken away.
David Nevin and Joshua Byrne were there to speak to some of those who attended.
The meeting took place between 2 and 4 this afternoon at Ballinfoile and Castlegar Neighborhood Centre – and Councillor Fank Fahey was the only public representative who attended as of half 3.
A large crowd of people opened the meeting and engaged in extensive debate with council staff.
Councillor Fahey said almost identical plans were roundly rejected by councillors in 2018 – but they won’t be able to do the same with these revised plans.
The post Large turnout at meeting over controversial plans for housing on green spaces in Ballinfoile appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
City Councillor highlights impact of flood damage on family business in TG4 documentary
City West Councillor Niall McNelis will feature in a TG4 documentary airing tonight focusing on t...
Oughterard transplant receipent says opt-out system a good move
National Organ Donation Services are set to get funding of one point six million euro. The announ...
Hail showers warning for Galway
A hail showers warning is currently in effect in Galway. It will run until 9 on Sunday morning. ...
Ballybane Public Library to hold community information morning
Ballybane Public Library will tomorrow (Feb 22nd) hold a community information morning about acti...
GRETB to hold apprenticeship information day in Ballybrit
An information day is being held tomorrow in Ballybrit to highlight apprenticeships on offer in t...
Government opposes Derrybrien Wind Farm Bill at Second Stage in Seanad
The Government has opposed a bill in the Seanad which seeks to stop the decommissioning of Derryb...
Legal warnings issued to “dodgy box” sellers in Galway
22 operators suspected of selling so-called ‘dodgy boxes’ have been issued with legal...
County councillors write to Government over “dire” state of roads across Galway
Roads across Galway are in a “dire” state – and it’s an ongoing struggle ...
Call made for funding for Terryland and Tuam Road Playground
A call has been made for Galway City Council to look into a new playground for the areas of Terry...