Large side garden offers potential

This five-bed detached house at Moyola Park in Newcastle has huge potential, as it comes with outline planning for a second home in the large side garden.

Number 23 boasts a large corner site, so there is also potential to extend the property.

The estate is advantageously located beside the University grounds, beside the Galway Educate Together new primary school and adjacent to the University Hospital Galway.

It is a five-minute drive to Galway Cathedral and a short distance to Westside Shopping Centre, as well as Galway Retail Park and Galway Shopping Centre.

Downstairs, the property comprises an entrance porch, hallway, separate sitting room (with open fireplace) and dining room which has a southerly aspect to the rear garden.

The kitchen has wall and floor presses with a tiled splashback and the utility is plumbed for a washing machine. There is also a wet room with tiled floor and walls, electric shower, toilet and hand basin. The fifth bedroom is plumbed for a sink and has a doorway to the utility room, rear porch and wet room.

Upstairs are four bedrooms (three doubles and two with built-in wardrobes) and the bathroom, with a feature cast iron bathtub.

There is an open green space to the front with mature trees, and a south-facing rear garden. There is a block built shed in the garden.

The Advised Minimum Value is €430,000. There are open viewings on Saturdays and Wednesdays from 12.30pm to 1.30pm until June 5. The auction takes place on Friday, June 7 in the Harbour Hotel.

For further information, contact O’Donnellan & Joyce on 091 564212 or visit odj.ie