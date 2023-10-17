Large crowds gather in Eyre Square to support the Eradication of Poverty
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Large crowds have gathered in Eyre Square this afternoon to mark International Day for the Eradication of Poverty
Trócaire volunteers from Galway, Dublin, Sligo and Limerick led a walk from Eyre Square down to Spanish Arch in wet and windy conditions.
These people taking part explained why today is so important.
