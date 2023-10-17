Large crowds gather in Eyre Square to support the Eradication of Poverty

Large crowds have gathered in Eyre Square this afternoon to mark International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

Trócaire volunteers from Galway, Dublin, Sligo and Limerick led a walk from Eyre Square down to Spanish Arch in wet and windy conditions.





These people taking part explained why today is so important.

