Large crowds expected in Esker for annual blessing of well

Large crowds are expected to gather in Esker this weekend for the annual blessing of St. Dominic’s Well.

The religious tradition began in the 1800s when a plague of sickness spread throughout the area.

The water is believed to have special powers of protection and healing.

People continue to collect holy water from the well to bless their land, livestock and homes.

The religious gathering takes place after 11am mass at Esker Monastery tomorrow Saturday and Sunday.

Father Seamus Devitt says the holy water holds particular importance for farmers.