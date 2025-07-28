Large crowds expected at Ballybrit for Day One of Galway Races

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

130,000 people are expected at Ballybrit this week, as Day One of the 156th Galway Races kicks off today.

Last year, over 116,000 people passed through the gates at Ballybrit during the seven-day festival, and gates open at 2:30 this afternoon.

Ballybrit will this week host 53 races with a prize fund of €2.17 million, 50 live music acts, and 57 lively bars and restaurants

And some of the usual highlights are back, including the historic Galway Plate Day on Wednesday, Ladies Day on Thursday and the Mad Hatters Competition on Sunday.