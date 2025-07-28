  • Services

Services

Large crowds expected at Ballybrit for Day One of Galway Races

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Large crowds expected at Ballybrit for Day One of Galway Races
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

130,000 people are expected at Ballybrit this week, as Day One of the 156th Galway Races kicks off today.

Last year, over 116,000 people passed through the gates at Ballybrit during the seven-day festival, and gates open at 2:30 this afternoon.

Ballybrit will this week host 53 races with a prize fund of €2.17 million, 50 live music acts, and 57 lively bars and restaurants

And some of the usual highlights are back, including the historic Galway Plate Day on Wednesday, Ladies Day on Thursday and the Mad Hatters Competition on Sunday.

Ella & Jo Co Founder Niamh Ryan, Jockey Aine O Connor with Best Dressed Judges Mandy Maher and Lisa McGowan and Ella & Jo Co Founder Charlene Flanagan pictured at Ballybrit ahead of the 156th Galway Races, running from 28th July to 3rd August 2025, with seven days of top-class racing, fashion and festivities on the cards.
Picture Brian McEvoy
No Repro fee for one use

More like this:
no_space
Mairéad Farrell says Government must deal with reality that people need cost of living budget

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Mairéad Farrell says the Government ha...

no_space
Archaeologists reveal ancient nobles’ ringfort overlooking Galway Bay

Archaeologists have confirmed a ringfort overlooking Galway Bay as a settlement for rulers and no...

no_space
ESB acts to remove Derrybrien windfarm in South Galway

By Gordon Deegan An ESB subsidiary has lodged plans with An Coimisiún Pleanála to decommission...

no_space
Vhi’s new care clinic enhances options for insurance company members

A new urgent care clinic with an x-ray machine and medical screening has opened in Galway for mem...

no_space
4,200 free therapy sessions delivered to young people in Galway in the last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA campaign between Jigsaw and M&S has provided mo...

no_space
Visitors for Race Week encouraged to visit and enjoy the city's summer vibes festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWith Race Week getting underway tomorrow, visitors ar...

no_space
Thousands of visitors visiting Croagh Patrick today for Reek Sunday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThousands of pilgrims of all ages have been making th...

no_space
Minister does the honours at official opening of TD’s office in community centre

It is a case of getting back to basics for a recently elected Galway East TD as he officially ope...

no_space
Ex-pats to get break on social housing access in Galway

Irish-born emigrants returning to live in Galway will now be recognised as a specific category of...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up