Large attendance brave the elements at the recent 104th Claremorris Show

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
There was a large attendance at the 104th Claremorris Agricultural Show held at the Athletic Grounds/Show Ground on Sunday August 4th. The persistent heavy rain throughout the day did nothing to dampen the spirit of those associated with it be they exhibitors, show day volunteers or indeed the thousands of people who attend the event.
Martina Jennings CEO Of Mayo Roscommon Hospice who performed the official opening of the Claremorris Agri 104th Show pictured with Ministers Alan Dillon and Dara Calleary in the Claremorris Athletic Grounds Photo: © Michael Donnelly
The unique location of the show venue with it’s mainly solid base surface along with the multi sports/exhibition centre accompanied by a large marquee meant that all events planned went ahead except for the show jumping competitions in the centre arena which was cancelled on health and safety grounds. There was certainly a good vibe about the place as people arrived prepared for the wet weather conditions.
Bubbles time at Claremorris Agri 104th Show in the Claremorris Athletic Grounds Photo: © Michael Donnelly
The Show was officially opened by Martina Jennings CEO of Mayo -Roscommon Hospice Foundation also in attendance were Mayo’s two Ministers. Alan Dillon TD Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government & Planning and Dara Callery TD Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital & Company Regulation along with a number of Mayo County Councillors while Anne O’Malley represented the Irish Shows Association.
Shane and Luke Giblin with the minature donkeys at Claremorris Agri 104th Show in the Claremorris Athletic Grounds
The Ministers in their speeches paid tribute to all associated with the show including main sponsors the Corrib Oil Group and indeed sponsors and supporters of all levels. Likewise tributes we paid to Show Chairman Tom Connolly and long serving show secretary Maureen Finnerty the “brains behind the show” each year along with the many other show committee and volunteers.
Peter McGrath Creggmore Claregalway is presented with at Claremorris Agri 104th Show in the Claremorris Athletic Grounds Photo: © Michael Donnelly
Speaking on behalf of the Irish Shows Association Anne O’Malley reiterated the importance of annual events like this embedded in the fabric of rural Ireland and thanked Minister Heather Humphries Minister for Rural and Community Development and Social Protection for a contribution of one million euro to shows nationally and for a contribution of just over €8,000 to this show a much needed boost in a difficult year for organisers of outdoor show events.
Peter McHugh, Steward Claremorris Show presents Fleece to Sinead McGrath Claregalway for Champion Connemara Pony at the Claremorris 104th Show at Claremorris Agri 104th Show in the Claremorris Athletic Grounds. Photo © Michael Donnelly
Martina Jennings CEO of Mayo -Roscommon Hospice Foundation before officially declaring the show open spoke of the importance of community and how events like this Claremorris Show provide an opportunity for people of all ages and from different backgrounds from a wide catchment area to meet and mingle in a friendly and welcoming environment. She also recalled her own fond memories attending the event in the past.
Main Photo: McLoughlin family enjoying the Claremorris Agri 104th Show in the Showgrounds Claremorris. Pics by Michael Donnelly
