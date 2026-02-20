Lantern Bar to be demolished to make way for 32-bed student accommodation

By Brendan Carroll

A 32-bed student apartments block on the site of the former Lantern Bar in Ballybane has been given the green light by city planners.

The development will see the demolition of the former pub, which closed in 2029, and the construction of a four-storey accommodation building that will include a retail unit on the ground floor.

There will be 17 ensuite bedrooms at the upper floor levels, as well as a study room/gym area and a communal kitchen/living/dining area, along with roof terrace.

A ground floor level, in addition to the retail unit, there will be a laundry area, bin storage, bicycle storage, manager’s office, an outdoor recreational amenity area and a covered seating area.

Galway City Council has approved the development at Ballybane Shopping Centre by Glen Ward and Maureen McDonagh – it will be used for short-term tourism letting during the summer months.

A Council planner’s report indicated satisfaction with responses to further information sought from the applicants by the local authority, including some internal layout changes and a commitment to restrict the use of the external amenity area and roof terrace to between the hours of 8am to 8pm.

Several objections to the plans were lodged with the City Council, raising concerns about the scale of the development being out of character with existing buildings, that it would result in overlooking and loss of privacy to residents of the neighbouring Monivea Park estate, and that inadequate parking space provision would exacerbate the car parking issues already in the location.

The developers, in their response, stressed that the proposed development would be built on the same footprint as the existing public house and there was a distance of 34.4 m between the proposed building and Monivea Park houses, which was in excess of the 16m recommended separation distance.

They accepted that there would be minor overshadowing of a small part of the rear gardens in March but there would be no impact during the rest of the year.

Among the conditions imposed by the City Council in deciding to grant permission for the student accommodation is a requirement to employ a suitably qualified archaeologist to monitor all site clearance works and other groundworks.

The Lantern Bar, which is to be demolished, was built in the 1980s and previously called the Lantern Inn. It ceased operated as a pub following a series of public order incidents in 2019 when its licence was revoked following several objections from residents.

Pictured: The former Lantern Bar at Ballybane Shopping Centre will be replaced by a four-storey student accommodation building with retail space on the ground floor.