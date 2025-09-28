Lane closures on n83 Claregalway to Parkmore junction from tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There will be traffic management and lane closures for five weeks from tomorrow on the n83

The roadworks are taking place from the Claregalway to Parkmore junction from Galway Corinthians rugby club towards Parkmore for 600 metres.

For this week coming, and for the final week – from Monday 20th to Friday 31st October – two-way traffic will be maintained with minor disruption.

The middle two weeks – that’s from Monday to Friday from the 6th to the 17th of October – there will be full lane closures and a stop-go system in place.

During that fortnight, motorists travelling to Galway are advised to divert from Claregalway towards Oranmore and use m6 motorway via exit 19.

While motorists travelling from Galway to Claregalway are advised to divert via the city by the m6 motorway and exit at junction 19.

Users of the road are advised to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys for the next few weeks.