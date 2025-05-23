Landowner wins legal challenge to have residential status restored to Coolough lands

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A landowner has won a legal challenge to have residential status restored to 10.5 hectares of land in Coolough in the city

The judicial review was brought by the landowner when the Minister for Local Government directed the City Council to change the residential zoning to unzoned land in November 2022

This week the High Court ruled in favour of the landowner and quashed the Ministerial order as it related to the lands

There was no finding of error on the part of Galway City Council

The Council is now required to revise the City Development Plan within 8 weeks to reinstate the Residential zoning to the lands in question.

Galway Bay FM News provides trusted, comprehensive coverage and analysis of local, national, and international stories.

Tune in every hour, Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm, with breakfast updates at 7:30 and 8:30.

Catch the multi-award-winning FYI Galway from 5pm for all your news and sport, along with traffic and business information.

Download the Galway Bay FM app to get the latest stories on the go and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram and X