  • Services

Services

Land prices remain steady in Galway, with higher prices in the city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Land prices remain steady in Galway, with higher prices in the city
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Agricultural land in Co. Galway has remained steady over the past year, averaging at just over €9,500 per acre.

Prices are slightly higher in the city, at around €12,000 per acre, according to the Irish Farmer’s Journal.

Nationally, land is up by 5 per cent an acre with the highest price in Dublin, where an acre costs just under 25 an a half thousand euro.

The latest report also found derelict houses can now add an extra 100 thousand euro or more to land sales – depending on how strict the local county council is on planning.

Irish Farmers Journal news correspondent Paul Mooney said the figures in the south east were particularly strong

More like this:
no_space
Uisce Éireann begins mains replacement works in Ballinasloe town

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWork is underway on replacing 200 metres of aging cas...

no_space
Less than half of HAP properties across Galway City have been inspected

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLess than half of the HAP properties across Galway Ci...

no_space
Revitalised Galway bounce back to stun Kilkenny hosts

Galway 2-19 Kilkenny 1-19 THE danger of making rash judgements based on early Spring form w...

no_space
Speaking rights dominate as Trump threatens world order

World of Politics with Hartry McGee Who thought this minor row over speaking rights in the Dái...

no_space
Community shows its true Meitheal in aftermath of Storm Éowyn

A restaurant in Craughwell cooked up a storm in the aftermath of Éowyn – feeding hordes of hungry...

no_space
Éowyn’s second week of hardship

MANY farm families across the western are going through a second week of hardship in the aftermat...

no_space
Headford outfit rely on penalties to overcome gallant Colemanstown

COLEMANSTOWN United certainly put it up to visitors Moyne Villa in the last 16 of the Connacht Ju...

no_space
Car gang targets storm-hit homes

Gardaí are on the trail of a mobile gang who have targeted a spate of houses in the south and eas...

no_space
World of online dating inspires Norma’s show

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Nobody could ever accuse actress and all-round funny woman Norma Sh...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up