Land prices remain steady in Galway, with higher prices in the city

Agricultural land in Co. Galway has remained steady over the past year, averaging at just over €9,500 per acre.

Prices are slightly higher in the city, at around €12,000 per acre, according to the Irish Farmer’s Journal.

Nationally, land is up by 5 per cent an acre with the highest price in Dublin, where an acre costs just under 25 an a half thousand euro.

The latest report also found derelict houses can now add an extra 100 thousand euro or more to land sales – depending on how strict the local county council is on planning.

Irish Farmers Journal news correspondent Paul Mooney said the figures in the south east were particularly strong