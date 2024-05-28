Lally Tours crowned overall winner of Gradam 2024 and new Tribe of Galway City
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Lally Tours has been crowned the overall winner of Gradam 2024, and named the new Tribe of Galway City.
Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne annonced the winners of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh last evening in the city
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Each of the winners will receive a business package for their efforts in promoting Galway as a bilingual city.
Lally Tours also took home the prize in Tourism’ Category award, while Just Art It won the ‘Retail’ Category, sponsored by Galway Bay FM.
Murphy & Me took home the ‘Customer Service’ award, Irish Socksciety won the ‘Digital’ Category and Feachtas Rothaíochta na Gaillimhe took home the ‘Community & Culture’ prize.
The post Lally Tours crowned overall winner of Gradam 2024 and new Tribe of Galway City appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Plans for large scale housing development in Oranmore
Planning permission is being sought for a large scale housing development in Oranmore. Marshall Y...
Audiology Clinic to be in operation in Tuam before end of summer
The Audiology Clinic will be up and running in Tuam Primary Care Centre by the beginning of Augus...
UHG hosts first-ever implant of Irish-developed heart protector sensor in Irish patient
The first ever Irish patient has been implanted with an Irish-developed ‘sensor’ to h...
Appeal for 84 year old woman missing from Gort area
Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 84-year-old Teresa Tannian who is missin...
Call for delivery of promised pitch
A call has been made for the delivery of sports facilities in the green space at Bothar Waithman ...
Older people ‘isolated’ as bus to day centre stops
Concerns have been raised that failure to provide transport to a day care service for older peopl...
Departed duo honoured as Cathaoirleach’s Awards celebrate Galway community groups
TWO of Galway’s most inspiring citizens – both of whom passed away this year – were honoured last...
Large crowds take part in emergency protest in the city over Israeli strike on Rafah
A large crowd has taken part in this evening’s emergency protest in the city, in response t...
Galway woman describes frightening ordeal of turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight
Passengers who were on-board a flight that experienced severe turbulence on the way to Dublin say...