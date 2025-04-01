Ladies step out in style at Standun’s spectacular Spring Fashion Event

Famed family fashion outlet Standún in Spiddal welcomed Lisa’s Lust List, for a celebration of style, shopping, and seasonal inspiration that attracted hundreds from across the country.

The night featured an exclusive fashion show co-hosted by Lisa McGowan and well-known fashion expert Mandy Maher.

Attendees got a first look at the latest trends, with a stunning selection of styles and outfits showcased on the runway, all of which are available both in-store at Standún’s two Galway locations and online via their website.

“This event is all about bringing people together and creating something special,” says Lisa McGowan, founder of Lisa’s Lust List.

“We’re so happy to be welcoming guests from all over the country, not just to shop but to celebrate and connect. Spring is the perfect time for a fresh start, and this evening is all about embracing new styles and enjoying a fantastic night out.”

Founded in 1946 by the visionary May and Máirtín Standún, Standún’s flagship store has been a beloved landmark in Spiddal for nearly eight decades.

This iconic store has gracefully transitioned through generations and is now expertly managed by May and Máirtín’s granddaughters, Clíona and Laragh Standún.

Pictured: Bronagh Kelly, Mary Lee, Cliona Standun, Lisa McGowan, Laragh Standun, Mandy Maher, Carlha Callinan and Dearbhla Silke at the Standun Fashion Show.