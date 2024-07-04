Ladies Day at Roscommon Racecourse – style, excitement and the best of Irish horse racing

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Get ready for a fashionable and thrilling evening at Roscommon Racecourse for the SuperValu Ireland Ladies Day meeting this Monday 8th of July 2024!
There is a stellar 7-race National Hunt card lined up for everyone, gates open at 3.30pm with the first race going to post at 5pm sharp. It’s time to dust off your best outfit and get ready for a day of exceptional horse racing action, electrifying fashion, and unforgettable memories!
Roscommon native and award winning milliner Laura Hanlon is the Ladies Day 2024 Judge.
Marketing for Roscommon Racecourse Ruth McCourt of Smart Digital Marketing Agency said:
“We are very excited for Ladies Day at Roscommon Races, I’m thrilled to have award winning milliner Laura Hanlon on board as our Judge, a Roscommon native and racing lover, Laura attends most Ladies Day events across Ireland with her mother and son Alex. Alex made headlines earlier this year for making a hat for his mother Laura out of Lego. Also, one of Laura’s headpieces was worn at The Royal Wedding of Meghann and Harry. I think Laura is the perfect choice for this year’s Ladies Day competition and as a lover of style myself I’m very excited to be doing the live coverage of the fashion on the day.”
”We are thrilled to welcome you to a wonderful day filled with style, excitement, and the best of Irish horse racing. See you on race day, ladies and gents!”
Tickets are available at the gate or save 10% by purchasing online at https://bit.ly/RosRacesTickets with no admin fee. If you can’t make the races? Catch it live on Racing TV.
A huge thank you to our amazing sponsors Supervalu who are making this event possible:
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Uisce Éireann investigating taste and odour issues with Cleggan/Claddaghduff Water Supply
Uisce Éireann is investigating taste and odour issues with the Cleggan/Claddaghduff Public Water ...
First ever President of Galway RTC to be laid to rest tomorrow
The funeral takes place this evening and tomorrow of Dr. Gay Corr, the first ever President of Ga...
Body recovered along Inishbofin coast named as fisherman John Burke
The body recovered along Inishbofin coast has been named as missing fisherman John Burke from the...
Professor Peter McHugh appointed Interim President of University of Galway
Professor Peter McHugh has been appointed the Interim President of University of Galway. It follo...
Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland ‘delighted’ to be the guest of honour in Kinvara this evening
The Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland has said she’s ‘delighted’ to be the gues...
Taoiseach tells Noel Grealish there “has to be a better way” amid GAAGO debate
The Taoiseach has agreed with Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish that there “has to be a bett...
City businesswoman maintains innocence as Ukraine demands extradition over alleged crimes
A Ukrainian refugee turned city businesswoman is maintaining her innocence – as the Ukraini...
Body recovered along Inishbofin coast during search for missing fisherman
The body of a man has been recovered along the coast of Inishbofin during a search for a missing ...
Galway based Senator calls for investment in West’s Cancer Strategy
Galway based Senator Seán Kyne has made a call in the Seanad for a new cancer centre for the West...