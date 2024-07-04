Ladies Day at Roscommon Racecourse – style, excitement and the best of Irish horse racing

Get ready for a fashionable and thrilling evening at Roscommon Racecourse for the SuperValu Ireland Ladies Day meeting this Monday 8th of July 2024!

There is a stellar 7-race National Hunt card lined up for everyone, gates open at 3.30pm with the first race going to post at 5pm sharp. It’s time to dust off your best outfit and get ready for a day of exceptional horse racing action, electrifying fashion, and unforgettable memories!

Roscommon native and award winning milliner Laura Hanlon is the Ladies Day 2024 Judge.

Marketing for Roscommon Racecourse Ruth McCourt of Smart Digital Marketing Agency said:

“We are very excited for Ladies Day at Roscommon Races, I’m thrilled to have award winning milliner Laura Hanlon on board as our Judge, a Roscommon native and racing lover, Laura attends most Ladies Day events across Ireland with her mother and son Alex. Alex made headlines earlier this year for making a hat for his mother Laura out of Lego. Also, one of Laura’s headpieces was worn at The Royal Wedding of Meghann and Harry. I think Laura is the perfect choice for this year’s Ladies Day competition and as a lover of style myself I’m very excited to be doing the live coverage of the fashion on the day.”

”We are thrilled to welcome you to a wonderful day filled with style, excitement, and the best of Irish horse racing. See you on race day, ladies and gents!”

Tickets are available at the gate or save 10% by purchasing online at https://bit.ly/RosRacesTickets with no admin fee. If you can’t make the races? Catch it live on Racing TV.

A huge thank you to our amazing sponsors Supervalu who are making this event possible: