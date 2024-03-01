Lack of staff forces closure of Clifden District Hospital this week

The Clifden District Hospital has been closed again this week due to a shortage of staff.

It shut its doors on Tuesday afternoon, and has not yet reopened – a similar situation occurred at Christmas time.





Máirtín Ó Catháin brings us this report from Connemara:

