Labour selects Galway City Centre candidate for June’s local elections

The Labour Party has selected its candidate to run in the Galway City Centre area in June’s local elections

Shantalla resident John McDonagh was chosen at last night’s selection convention at Shantalla Community Centre.





The convention was overseen by Drogheda TD Ged Nash.

John McDonagh will be hoping it will be third time lucky, having previously run in 2014 and coming within one vote in 2019.

