Labour Party backs Galway West TD Catherine Connolly for Aras bid

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Labour Party has agreed to back Galway West TD Catherine Connolly in her bid to become the next President of Ireland.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Parliamentary Party and it’s Executive Board last night, where Ciarán Ahern was appointed the party’s co-ordinator with Deputy Connolly’s campaign.

The Independent TD already has the backing of the Social Democrats and People Before Profit.

Meanwhile, over a thousand people attended last evening’s online launch rally, with over €30,000 euro raised in donations for the campaign to date.