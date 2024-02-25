Labour City Councillor calls on the government to address the housing crisis in light of findings of the recent Daft Report

Galway City Councillor Labour’s Niall Mc Nelis has called on the government to urgently address the housing crisis in light of the alarming findings of the recent Daft Report.

The report revealed a staggering 6.8% increase in advertised rents in 2023, further exacerbating the challenges faced by thousands of families across Galway.





Figures released this week showed that 13,351 individuals, including over 4,000 children, were currently accessing emergency accommodation.

Speaking this morning to Galway Bay FM News, Councillor McNelis said that from knocking on doors in his local area of Knocknacarra, he has met families who are struggling to afford homes of their own.

