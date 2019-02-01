LA-based composer Eimear to receive Laochra Ceoil honour

East Galway woman Eimear Noone, who has composed and conducted the music for games such as World of Warcraft and Warlords of Draenor, will be honoured in Galway on Friday, March 1, at a special Gala Banquet, hosted by Music for Galway.

The event, in the city’s Hotel Meyrick, is also a fundraiser for Cellissimo, a new cello festival which is being organised by Music for Galway as part of Galway 2020.

Eimear, from Kilconnell, near Ballinasloe, will travel from LA to receive the award. She is known and loved by people in the gaming world as the creator of music for World of Warcraft and Warlords of Draenor, which won the Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Video Game Score. As a conductor she has directed some of the world’s great orchestras, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Pittsburgh Symphony, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Symphony Orchestra.

Now based in LA, Eimear retains strong ties with home and has been an inspiration to young composers and conductors here. For that and her many achievements, she has been nominated as Music for Galway’s first Laochra Ceoil Cellissimo Honoree.

Cellissimo is Music for Galway’s flagship project for Galway European Capital of Culture 2020.

