Kyne’s political renaissance as he becomes Seanad Leader

Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne has become the first Galway person to hold the office of Leader of the Seanad after being appointed by the Taoiseach to the role.

The Moycullen man, who has previously served as a Minister of State, described taking up the position as “a huge honour”.

Senator Kyne missed out on a Dáil seat in Galway West at last November’s General Election and announced at the count centre that he intended to retire from politics.

However, after a period of reflection, he opted to keep his hat in the ring and secured a second term in the Upper House of the Oireachtas earlier this month, taking a seat on the Cultural and Educational Panel for a second consecutive term.

“I was done with politics. A lot of people have said since that it was a knee-jerk reaction but it wasn’t. I felt at the time that with the retirement of Éamon Ó Cuív, that was my best chance to secure a Dáil and that didn’t work out.

“On reflection, and having spoken to various people within the party, including Simon Harris and members in Galway West, who asked me to keep going, I changed my mind,” he said.

Senator Kyne was elected to the Dáil in 2011 and served as both Minister of State and Government Chief Whip before losing his seat at the 2020 General Election.

Explaining the role of the Leader of the Seanad, Senator Kyne said it was the duty of Leader to organise the business of the Seanad, “liaising back and forth with the Government parties”.

“The Leader takes the Order of Business every day that the Seanad sits and, similar to Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, will respond to questions that arise.

“I will also be requesting that ministers come to the Seanad to provide a response from the Government on various issues,” said Senator Kyne.

The role will not be entirely new to the Fine Gael senator, who deputised for his party colleague, Regina Doherty, upon her election to the European Parliament last summer.

“The work of the Seanad can make a difference to citizens, communities and our country. As leader, I will be focused on several areas including the use of, and visibility of An Ghaeilge, both in the Seanad and Irish society.

“Tackling the challenges and securing the opportunities that positive ageing presents, strengthening and delivering infrastructure in our communities, and holding State agencies to greater account, are other areas on which I’m keen to make progress,” said Senator Kyne.

He said he looked forward to working with the “significant contingent” of Galway senators who have been elected to the new Seanad.

Eight out of the 60 members of the Upper House hail from Galway. Senators Alice Mary Higgins (Ind) and Rónán Mullen (Ind) were re-elected on the National University of Ireland Panel, while Senators Kyne, Ollie Crowe (FF) and Gerard Craughwell (Ind) were all re-elected on the Vocational Panels.

New Senators PJ Murphy (FG) and Shane Curley (FF) were also elected on the Vocational Panels, and former Minister of State and Galway East TD, Anne Rabbitte (FF), secured a Taoiseach’s nomination.

Pictured: New role…Seán Kyne, after his election to the Seanad.