Kyne seeks progress on Connemara road works

Published:
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Senator Seán Kyne is pushing for progress on the upgrade of a section of the N59 in Connemara. The Fine Gael representative has urged Government to allocated funding to Galway County Council to upgrade of ten kilometres of road on the Clifden side of Oughterard.
This would include 5km from Bunnakill to Claremount and 5km onwards towards Oughterard.
“We are at the stage where funding is needed to allow this project to progress,” said Senator Kyne.
Speaking in Seanad Éireann, the Moycullen-based former TD said work on a section of the N59 from Recess to Bunnakill carried out in 2020 and 2021 has brought a vast improvement in “sightlines, safety and overtaking opportunities”.
He said the bypass of Moycullen, opened by former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in 2023, also brought improvement on the N59.
Now what was needed was funding to progress the next step between Oughterard and Clifden, he said.
Senator Kyne’s party colleague, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jerry Buttimer, replied that some €100,000 had been allocated to the N59 between Bunnakill and Claremount last year.
“Galway County Council, supported by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Inland Fisheries Ireland, is progressing a solution in relation to a planning condition with respect to the approval of method statements outlining how the project will comply with the condition,” he said.
“As part of this work, a section 146B application was submitted by Galway County Council to An Coimisiún Pleanála on October 30 last year seeking alterations to the planning conditions for the project.
“A decision is due, we are told, in the coming weeks. Subject to An Coimisiún Pleanála’s approval of the application, it is the intention of Galway County Council to commence advance works for the project, such as the archaeological investigation contract, this year,” Minister Buttimer added.
Senator Kyne said he hoped the N59 would be included in the Government roads funding allocation due out in eth coming weeks.
Pictured: Senator Seán Kyne
