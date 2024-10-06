Kylemore tops – but down on visitors

There was a dramatic drop in numbers visiting Galway’s top hot spot last year when nearly a million people were recorded at the top five most popular destinations.

The annual survey of attendance at Ireland’s visitor attractions for 2023 found that Kylemore Abbey and Garden was again the most popular destination, with 328,000 people recorded entering the home of the Benedictine nuns and former prestigious boarding school.

That’s down a massive 99,000 on 2022 despite a significant investment in an interactive gallery in recent years.

Another prime location for locals and visitors alike was second on the list in Galway – Connemara National Park estimates that nearly 260,000 hiked through it, which was up by nearly 63,000 in a year.

Ireland’s most spectacular fort, Dún Aonghasa on Inis Mór, made the top three, with 144,000 visitors climbing the historical clifftop attraction. That was an increase of 24,000.

Galway Atlantaquaria in Salthill, which is Ireland’s national aquarium, lured nearly 119,000 through its darkened doors to see its impressive array of stingrays, smoothhound shark and red-bellied piranhas, a hike of 5,000.

Turoe Pet Farm in Bullaun outside Loughrea is the fifth most popular visitor attraction in the county with 104,000 enjoying the animals, tractor rides and the massive inflatable city – again another great year for the home of the ancient Turoe Stone, with 9,000 more visitors travelling there.

The Galway City Museum in the Spanish Arch, which is to get a major upgrade and extension, was in the top six, with just under 100,000 visitors, over 3,000 lower than the year before, which is rather surprising given that it has free entry and in the heart of the tourist epicentre.

A total of 373 attractions responded the 512 contacted online or over the phone. The percentage of visitors from overseas to the Wild Atlantic Way has remained static at 60%, which is second only to Dublin where 68% are international.

The results in Galway tally with the picture nationally. Fáilte Ireland’s barometer of the sector found that 61% of activity providers have had fewer visitors this year, compared to 31% reporting being up.

Half of restaurants, pubs and cafes are down on customers, compared to one third reporting being up, a spokeswoman told the Connacht Tribune.

“These sectors have been hit by a combination of people lacking in disposable income, bad weather, rising operating costs and lack of tourist accommodation.

“Rising costs mean that many operators are struggling to break even, even if visitor levels are up. Some 68% cite ‘rising energy costs’ as a concern and 69% cite ‘rising operating costs besides energy’. The food & drink sector and activity providers are most affected.”

They survey found that visitor numbers are back up to 95% of what they were in 2019.

The most popular place to visit in the country was the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre, which had just shy of two million visitors.

The Guinness Storehouse had almost 1.5m people through its doors while 1.3m people were recorded at the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience, just ahead of Dublin Zoo where almost 1.2m enjoyed the animals.

The National Gallery of Ireland made the top five with over a million art lovers visiting the free institution.

Pictured: Kylemore Abbey…most popular visitor attraction in Galway.