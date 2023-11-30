Kylemore Abbey’s Conor Coyne named one of Europe’s most dynamic CEO’s

Kylemore Abbey’s Conor Coyne has been named in the top 20 most-dynamic CEO’s in Europe for 2023

“The CEO Publication” awarded Conor with the honour for his pride of place and his collaborative approach in particular





It has been a very positive year for Kylemore Abbey, having also been listed as a “Great Place to Work” in Ireland

