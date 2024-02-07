Kylemore Abbey taking steps towards a greener estate
Kylemore Abbey is making efforts to make the estate more sustainable.
The estate has announced that their fleet of shuttle buses are going green as they switch to HVO Biofuel, which will reduce emissions by up to 87%.
The neo-Gothic Church, located in the Kylemore woodland, will also be switching to HVO Biofuel.
This comes as part of the estate’s partnership with Sweeney Oil, who are providing the sustainable fuel.
