Kylemore Abbey has joined this week’s Tourism Ireland’s sales mission to the United States

The ‘Best of Ireland’ sales blitz visited Detroit, Indianapolis, Nashville and Charlotte

The delegation of 14 tourism companies from Ireland also included five American tour operators, Aer Lingus and Delta,

An estimated 4,000 commercial meetings with 200 US travel advisors is taking place, to drive partnership and tourism growth over the coming years.