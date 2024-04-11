Knocknacarra Educate Together triumphs at national quiz final

A team from Knocknacarra Educate Together National School is celebrating this week after being crowned winners at the national Credit Union Schools Quiz

The fiercely contested final was held in the RDS in Dublin where 90 teams participated





The Knocknacarra team, representing the Claddagh Credit Union, emerged victorious in the Under 13 category.

The team comprised Cillian Darcy, Cate Reidy, Muireann Lynch and Lucas Quinlan.

