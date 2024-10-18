Knocknacarra dump top-flight Colga out of FAI Junior Cup

Local Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty

There is nothing like cup action to create a shock result and on Saturday in Clarinbridge, Knocknacarra sprung a huge surprise in the second round of the FAI Junior Cup with a 2-1 away win over Premier Division Colga.

The city club did it the hard way as they conceded an early goal, before leading scorer Darcy Ngodjo scored each side of the break to give the Championship side a second win in succession over top-flight opposition.

Knocknacarra have played six games so far this season and the striker has scored in all of them, scoring nine goals in the process. It didn’t start so well for Jimmy Nolan’s side as an own-goal by Sean Okeke put Colga ahead, but they levelled matters before the break when Josh Hickey sent Ngodjo through to get the better of Mark Greaney and tie up matters at 1-1.

Colga continued to enjoy the majority of possession but seldom extended goalkeeper Cormac Keady, while in front of him, Okeke, Rory Shaughnessy, Luke McHugh, and Karl Bone afforded the custodian plenty of protection.

Knocknacarra were not offering the same threat in the last third of the park, but they made the most of the opportunities that came their way and made it 2-1 with a goal similar to their opener, when Shaughnessy provided the pass on this occasion and Ngodjo applied the finish for the winner.

Neighbours Salthill Devon coasted to a comfortable 4-0 win over fellow Premier Division side Moyne Villa. The home side were three up at the break with Colin Kelly, Shane O’Rourke, and Matthew Barrett all finding the net, and Ben McDonnell added a fourth on the resumption.

Mervue United had little difficulty in seeing off East Galway United who operate three divisions below the top flight. Matters finished at 4-1, with the visitors four up at the interval as Aaron Neary (2), Lewis Waweru, and an own goal set up by Kody McCann eased them to a comfortable advantage. An Oran Lyons penalty was the Kiltormer side’s lone reply on the resumption.

It took penalties to separate Maree-Oranmore and Athenry in Maree, with the visitors eventually prevailing 3-2 in the shoot-out, after the sides had finished level at 2-2 following extra time. Cole Connolly gave Athenry the lead, but goals by Liam McDonagh and Ben Costello had the home side in the driving seat as the game entered the closing minutes.

Pictured: Niyi Adeolokun was on the mark for Mervue United B in their 3-2 defeat to Dynamo Blues in their Championship clash in Tuam at the weekend.