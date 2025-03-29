Kinvara’s Optimistic Oysters take top prize at FIRST LEGO League Tournament

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Students from Kinvara NS will travel to Dublin next month to compete in the Ireland Final having won the FIRST LEGO League tournament, hosted by ATU Galway in partnership with Medtronic Ireland, recently.
Medtronic Ireland is a regional partner for the dynamic contest, where students create and programme a LEGO robot to navigate a series of exciting missions.
On top of that, Team Deep Depth Discoverers from Creggs NS scored the highest points in the Robot Game and Team Mechanical Marines from Scoil Naomh Pádraig, Moylough won the Robot Design Award.
Also taking home LEGO trophies were Team Flood Busters from Kinvara NS who won for their Innovation Project and Team Deep Sea Divers from Annagh Hill NS for their Core Values.
Receiving honourable mentions at the tournament were Team Pollution Preventers from Carnmore NS who received the Breakthrough Award and The Environmentalists Rang Shíle from Gaelscoil de hÍde who won the Motivate Award.
Heats of the hands-on robotics and problem-solving programme took place throughout Ireland this month, with teams of children, aged 10 to 16, learning to think creatively, like scientists and engineers.
“We are committed to cultivating curiosity, learning and a passion for science and technology among young people in our local community,” said Ronan Rogers, Medtronic’s Senior R&D Director.
“Investing in creative education is not only supporting the next generation of innovators, but also the global advancement of technology that will drive positive change in all our lives,” he added.
The fun challenges involve a robot game and a research project, and this year’s theme will see LEGO technology used to explore the layers of the ocean, bringing fresh ideas to the surface as students ‘sea’ into the future.
Teams use technical and collaborative skills to explore life beneath the ocean waves in one of the planet’s most complex ecosystems, explained Ross Maguire, organiser of FIRST LEGO League in Ireland.
“The ocean is full of life, and potential for exploration and learning, and the challenge examines what we need for a thriving environment. It also uncovers the students’ potential for teamwork and innovation, which ultimately can help create a better world, with healthier oceans,” he said.
“Challenges are thoughtfully designed to promote collaboration, critical thinking, and experiential learning. Along with mastering coding and engineering, and scientific thinking, students acquire critical life skills like tenacity, teamwork, and communication”.
Pictured: Optimistic Oysters from Kinvara NS who took the top prize at FIRST LEGO League Tournament.
