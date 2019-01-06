Kinvara road improvement works to get underway tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Long awaited road improvement works in Kinvara village are set to commence tomorrow (Monday 07/01).

The project led by Lagan Limited is expected to continue for two and a half months.

The scheme is located between the Gort Road junction and the GAA Field Cross and is one kilometre in length.

The works will include full road excavation to sections of the road, overlay, resetting covers of underground utilities and service providers and drainage.

Traffic Management will be in place for the duration of the works.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.