Kinvara men just survive fierce Beagh fightback in local derby

KINVARA 1-21

BEAGH 1-19

By OISÍN NOONE AT KENNY PARK

KINVARA are through to their second consecutive Intermediate county final, where they will face last year’s semi-final opponents Meelick-Eyrecourt, after they barely held on to victory against Beagh in Athenry last Sunday.

The game looked done and dusted when Luca Danjou’s goal gave them a 1-21 to 0-11 lead after 47 minutes. However Beagh once again showed the great fighting spirit the club is renowned for, hitting the last nine scores as they fell just short of an unbelievable comeback story.

Despite the game nearly slipping away from them, Kinvara were the better team and deserving winners. Michael Helebert’s side led 0-13 to 0-8 at half-time and doubled that advantage seven minutes into the second half after five unanswered points.

One of Kinvara’s great strengths is their variety of scorers. Their full-forward line were exceptional as Pádraig Conole, Danjou and Aodhan O’Hanrahan combined for 1-9 from play. Darragh Helebert top scored again with 0-7, while Galway captain Conor Whelan did well to shake loose of Tommy McKeown’s close marking for three scores.

Beagh were not as free scoring for much of the game as three long range Adrian Tuohey frees kept them in touch with Kinvara during the first quarter. The 2017 All-Ireland winner ignited Beagh’s revival with a sensational goal from a free on the 21 yard line in the 51st minute, sparking renewed energy in the contest.

Daithí Keane, Padraic Landers and Evan Hunt all pointed for Beagh as they clawed their way back, as just a goal remained between the sides in injury time. Dylan O’Malley earned a free, awarding Tuohey an opportunity to replicate his earlier free, but it blazed over the bar this time and the final whistle blew.

The game began competitively as the sides levelled three times from the first six scores. McKeown struck first blood for Shane Morris’ side, however Danjou, Helebert and Conole enjoyed early braces while Niall Bermingham and Aodhan O’Hanrahan also pointed for Kinvara. Tuohy kept Beagh in touch from placed balls as they now trailed by four.

Beagh hit a good patch of play before the break as Dylan O’Malley combined with Ferdia Tuohey for a fine score. Keane assisted Evan Hunt for the next point, before Hunt was subbed off temporarily. Upon his return to the field, Hunt reduced the gap to the minimum, as Beagh trailed 0-7 to 0-8.

Pictured: Kinvara’s Aodhan O’Hanrahan is about to get his pass away against Adrian Tuohey of Beagh during Sunday’s County Intermediate hurling semi-final at Kenny Park. Photos: Joe Keane.