Kinvara Councillor Joe Byrne cites increased demands as reason not to contest next local elections
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Kinvara Councillor Joe Byrne has cited the ever-increasing demands of politics as the main reason he will not contest next year’s local elections.
The councillor announced this week he is to retire from politics, and will not be a Fine Gael candidate in 2024.
Councillor Byrne was first elected to Galway County Council in 2014 and has served the areas of Gort/Kinvara and Loughrea since then.
Councillor Byrne says it was a difficult decision but ultimately the demands of the role have increased in recent years:
