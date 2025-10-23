Kinvara boardwalk project in limbo as costs considered too high

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The long-awaited Kinvara boardwalk project is in limbo as the costs are considered too high

Lands were acquired by the council in 2022 to allow for the construction of a boardwalk which would connect Dunguaire Castle with Kinvara Village, but little progress has been made since then.

Total costs for completion of the 1.2 kilometre boardwalk are now estimated at between 8 to 10 million euro after no formal plans were submitted before the May 2024 deadline

Fine Gael Councillor for Gort-Kinvara, Paul Killilea criticised the assessment of costs, claiming that other boardwalk projects in Ireland were far less costly