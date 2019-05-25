TALLIES: Kinnane dominates early tallies in Gort-Kinvara

With around half of the boxes in the Gort-Kinvara electoral area tallied, sitting Fianna Fáil councillor Martina Kinnane is polling extremely well and looks odds-on to retain her seat.

There are five seats available in this area and the boxes tallied so far are in the Clarinbridge, Maree and Craughwell areas which would obviously suit Kinnane.

But it is also interesting to note that Kinvara’s sitting councillor Joe Byrne is polling extremely well and the boxes in his home territory have yet to be fully tallied.

His Fine Gael colleague in Ardrahan, PJ Murphy, is also polling extremely well and could well take the second seat for the party.

Fianna Fáil’s Kevin Fahey in Kilbecanty is also polling well and may well pose a threat to sitting FF councillor Gerry Finnerty in Gort.

It is expected that the tally will be completed within the next hour when the destination of the five seats will become clear.

Meanwhile, the boxes in the Connemara South electoral area are being opened along with Galway City Central.