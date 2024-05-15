Kindness is key in promoting positive mental health
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Our Reporter
Scoil Naomh Sheosaimh, Buaile Beag, held their second Mental Health Awareness and Wellbeing Day recently as they strive to secure their second Amber Flag from Pieta House.
This year the school focused on kindness and mindfulness in various classes alongside its SPHE curriculum.
The children have had Naoise join them for hurling and football coaching with all classes during the year and more recently members of Rahoon Newcastle Hurling Club have come along to take further coaching sessions.
The children also enjoyed the visit of Jack Carty, Paul Boyle and Hugh Gavin from Connacht Rugby to hold question and answer sessions with several classes, along with skills sessions.
More recently, the school hosted a Mental Health Awareness and Wellbeing Day, with the aim of promoting positive mental health and help improve pupils’ overall wellbeing.
Joining them on the day were Hannah from Yoga Mara and Fiona Browne Yoga; Johnny, Ronan and Jess from The Trainstation Gym to encourage fitness; All-Ireland Handball Champion, Ciana Ní Churraoin and Frida Farstad Eriksson from The Space in Between, both of whom are Certified Mental Performance Consultants; Aisling Colreavy from Healthy Ireland; and the Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Eddie Hoare.
The school has extended its thanks to all guests who willingly gave their time and enhanced the Mental Health Awareness and Wellbeing Day.
Pictured: The Scoil Naomh Sheosaimh, Buaile Beag, Amber Flag Committee pictured with the Mayor. Back row (from left) : Damian O’Keeffe (Principal), Cian, Freya, Chloe, Daniel, Oscar, Joseph, and Colm Conneely (Amber Flag Coordinator). Middle row: Hannah, Aoife, Ollie, Teagan, Marysia, Gessica, Brooke and Ciarán. Front row: Leon, Emma, Mayor Eddie Hoare, Daniel, and Eoghan.
