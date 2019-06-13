Kiltormer GAA Club gears up to mark 50 years on the road

TWENTY-seven years on from winning the All-Ireland senior club hurling title, Kiltormer GAA Club will celebrate the golden jubilee of their founding with a weekend of celebrations which includes a ‘Up for the Match’ discussion, ‘Hurling on the Road’ competition and two nights of food and music this Friday and Saturday.

The weekend will get underway on Friday with mass in the Sports Complex in Kiltormer, followed by the ‘Up for the Match’ discussion ahead of Galway’s final Leinster championship group game against Dublin at Parnell Park on Saturday.

The panel includes Galway hurling legends John Connolly and Conor Hayes, who, of course, also a Kiltormer great, and former Offaly star, Brian Whelahan. “We will also have one other very special guest on the night,” promises Chairman of the organising committee, a tight-lipped Andy Fenton.

MC for the various activities over the weekend is RTE Sport’s Darren Frehill, who, himself, has worn the blue jersey of Kiltormer in his day. This will be followed by finger food and music, with full bar facilities available at the venue.

Also, on Friday, there will be an exhibition of old photographs and memorabilia of the club in the sports complex. “So, we have old jerseys, old hurleys, old clips (footage), old photographs, and old programmes,” outlines Fenton. “Two ladies — Bríd and Theresa Lyons — have compiled an electronic version of all the highlights, on a USB stick, and that will be playing all night.

“We have a lot of footage of old games, from ’82 on we have everything, I think. The ’92 (All-Ireland senior club) win is going to get special treatment because, obviously, that was the great achievement,” he says.

Saturday’s festivities will commence in the morning with a juvenile coaching session in the pitch, with, again, a number of special guests in attendance. This will be followed by the ‘Hurling on the Road’ competition at 11:30am.

