Killings in Maine come to doorstep of Connemara born politician.
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
The mass shooting in the town of Lewiston in the United States this week came to the doorstep of a Connemara-born politician.
State Representative Margaret Craven, a native of Carna, represents the people of that district in the Maine State Parliament.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Every state in the United States has its own Parliament. Margaret Craven has been a State representative, and a Senator, in the Parliament in Maine over the past 25 years.
Her maiden name was Margaret Connolly and she left Letterard in Carna at 17.
She represents the County of Androscoggin where Lewiston is situated.
It’s an area embedded in the heartland of rural America.
The peace was shattered last Wednesday.
Only a half mile from where Margaret lives, a gunman killed 22 people.
With the suspect now dead the police have lifted close-down orders and Margaret Craven tries to help and console those affected by the tragedy. She is as shocked as anybody else. At 79 shé is one of the most senior members of the State Parliament and she has championed efforts to tighten gun laws.
She says it is difficult as many legislators fear losing votes if gun controls are instituted.
Meanwhile, as a vastly experienced social worker and politician, she helps the victims day and night and awaits discussions in the State Parliament in Augusta.
The post Killings in Maine come to doorstep of Connemara born politician. appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Clifden woman awarded new bursary for students living with a neuromuscular condition
Clifden woman Sinéad Mannion has been awarded one of the two inaugural bursaries for students liv...
Tuam Councillor warns members of the public of a fraudulent text message regarding the Energy Support Scheme
A Tuam Councillor has advised members of the public not to click on a link that has been sent to ...
Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Claregalway man
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 39 year-old man missin...
Remains to be returned to Omey after analysis
Centuries old skeletal remains excavated from Omey Island over 30 years ago may be reburied there...
Portiuncula Hospital moved Emergency Dept patients ‘off the books’
One patient was accommodated on a trolley in the isolation room of the Emergency Department of Po...
Immigrants on adult literacy course take to the sea!
An adult literacy service mainly used by immigrants is using the wonders of the sea to improve En...
12-year-old from Corofin sets FOUR world records for dribbling skills!
An up-and-coming soccer player in the GAA heartlands of Corofin has proved he’s a dab hand at dri...
Homeowners warned to ensure their property is adequately insured
Home rebuilding costs in Galway soared by at least €30,000 in the past year, according to figures...
Claregalway flood relief scheme ‘at end of next year’
There are high hopes that a major flood relief programme for the village of Claregalway may be ki...