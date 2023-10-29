Killings in Maine come to doorstep of Connemara born politician.

The mass shooting in the town of Lewiston in the United States this week came to the doorstep of a Connemara-born politician.

State Representative Margaret Craven, a native of Carna, represents the people of that district in the Maine State Parliament.





Every state in the United States has its own Parliament. Margaret Craven has been a State representative, and a Senator, in the Parliament in Maine over the past 25 years.

Her maiden name was Margaret Connolly and she left Letterard in Carna at 17.

She represents the County of Androscoggin where Lewiston is situated.

It’s an area embedded in the heartland of rural America.

The peace was shattered last Wednesday.

Only a half mile from where Margaret lives, a gunman killed 22 people.

With the suspect now dead the police have lifted close-down orders and Margaret Craven tries to help and console those affected by the tragedy. She is as shocked as anybody else. At 79 shé is one of the most senior members of the State Parliament and she has championed efforts to tighten gun laws.

She says it is difficult as many legislators fear losing votes if gun controls are instituted.

Meanwhile, as a vastly experienced social worker and politician, she helps the victims day and night and awaits discussions in the State Parliament in Augusta.

