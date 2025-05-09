  • Services

Killimor and Creggs young farmers selected to tackle key issues impacting sheep farming

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two young Galway farmers have been selected to tackle key issues impacting sheep farming in Galway

They will take part in the new Kepak Young Sheep Farmer Forum which is designed to empower the next generation of Irish sheep farmers through innovation, sustainability, and leadership.

Aoife Mahony from Killimor who runs a lowland flock with her sister and father has been elected as Vice Chair of the Forum

Morgan Neary from Creggs, runs a small pedigree flock and has experience working in farming media

The Forum, which is sponsored by meat company Kepak, was officially launched by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon,

Participants have been selected from Kepak’s supplier base as well as students from ATU Mountbellew, ATU Letterkenny, Teagasc, UCD, University of Galway and other institutions.

