Killererin’s Ger Silke nearing the end of his Charity Walk from Limerick to Knock
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
A Galway man is nearing the end of his 180km Walk for charity from Limerick to Knock.
Ger Silke from Killererin left Limerick on Monday last and is planning to reach Knock on Tuesday the 15th, the feast of the Assumption.
Traditionally, walkers set off from seven starting points across the country and over nine days – between 7 and 15 August – cover more than 200km as they make their way toward the Marian shrine at Knock in County Mayo.
Mary’s Meals serves nutritious school meals to children living in some of the world’s poorest communities.
It costs just €22 to feed a child for an entire school year.
Today’s leg brought Ger from Abbeyknockmoy to Tuam, and he arrived there earlier this afternoon.
Ger spoke to John Mulligan
Ger’s Walk Details
Day 1 – August 7th – Limerick (Mary Magdalene Church) – Killaloe (Supervalu) (Distance – 23.9km)
Day 2 – August 8th – Killaloe (West Lake Aqua Park) – Feakle (Peppers Pub) (Distance -25km)
Day 3 – August 9th – Feakle (Peppers Pub) – St Patrick’s Church Derrybrien (Distance – 24.4km)
Day 4 – August 10th – Derrybrien St Patrick Church- Loughrea (Lake Car Park) (Distance – 18.4km)
Day 5 – August 11th Athenry Church of The Assumption – Galway (Eyre Sq) (Distance – 24Km)
Day 6 – August 12th – Galway (Renmore Church) – Abbeyknockmoy (Spar Shop) (Distance – 28.5km)
Day 7 – August 13th – Abbeyknockmoy (Spar Shop) -Tuam (Cathedral) (Distance – 17km)
Day 8 – August 14th – Dunmore – Church of Our Lady and Saint Nicholas – Ballyhaunis Town Centre (Distance – 18km)
Day 9 – August 15th – St. Patrick’s Church Ballyhaunis – Knock Shrine (Distance – 11km)
