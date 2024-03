Killary Fjord Shellfish in Leenane has received grant aid of over €16,000 under the Brexit Sustainable Aquaculture Growth Scheme.

The investment by Bord Iascaigh Mhara will allow the business to further improve its sustainable packaging, and increase its shellfish production.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Connemara shellfish business has been operating for 35 years, always placing a huge emphasis on environmentally-friendly practices.

The post Killary Fjord Shellfish in Leenane receives €16,000 under sustainable scheme appeared first on Galway Bay FM.