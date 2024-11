Killary Adventure Company has announced the creation of 20 new jobs, after acquiring Sleepzone Connemara Hostel.

The hostel building, which overlooks Killary Fjord, dates back to the 1860s.

Killary Adventure Company intends to transform the premises into modern eco-friendly accommodation, increasing its total number of on-site beds to over 200.

Director Ciara Young says it’s an exciting time.