Killary Adventure Company secures global environment and social responsibility cert

Galway based Killary Adventure Company has been awarded the B Corp cert for global environment and social responsibility

In doing so they have become one of fewer than 50 companies in the country to hold the certification.


Since the company’s inception in 1981, it has been determined to integrate sustainable practices into every facet of its operations.

Director of Killary Adventure Company Shane Young, says this holistic approach has enhanced the experience for their customers.

