Killary Adventure Company lands global environment and social responsibility certification

The award-winning Connemara-based outdoor adventure centre, Killary Adventure Company, has secured prestigious global environment and social responsibility certification reflecting its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

The eco-friendly adventure outlet is among the first businesses in Ireland to achieve the prestigious B Corp Certification, joining over 1,300 companies in 42 countries worldwide including leading global brands including Patagonia and Etsy.

As well as offering a range of activities for school groups, summer camps, families and corporate retreats at Killary Adventure Centre in Connemara, the family-run business – which has established itself as a leader in its field – attracts hundreds of international and Irish adventure seekers on its exhilarating Connemara Adventure Tours every year.

The B Corp Certification reflects the company’s commitment to environmental and social responsibility, something which Killary Adventure Company has prioritised since its establishment in 1981 by experienced sailors and adventurers Mary and Jamie Young.

Director of Killary Adventure Company, Shane Young, son of Mary and Jamie, said they were thrilled to join the B Corp community.

“This certification is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Our efforts extend across all our ventures, including Gaelforce Events, Connemara Adventure Tours, and the Killary Lodge,” he said.

“This is just the start, and we will continue to upgrade and increase our initiatives. We aim to set a benchmark in eco-friendly tourism and positively impact our environment and community. The future looks bright as we hope to further educate and encourage greener living in rural Connemara,” he added.

He said since the very beginning, Killary Adventure Group has reflected its deep-rooted belief in sustainable living by integrating sustainability into every facet of its operations. In recent years it has installed wind turbines and solar panels, has adopted electric vehicles and is using composters for food waste.

“This holistic approach has not only enhanced the company’s eco-friendly credentials, but also provides a richer, more meaningful experience for our customers who are our top priority,” said Shane.

He added a significant aspect of Killary Adventure Company’s mission is to educate the younger generation to enjoy “nature’s playground” in a safe and eco-conscious way.

“We have children from eight to 17 coming to us through schools and summer camps, so we have the perfect opportunity to help them gain the knowledge of sustainable practices that they can hopefully bring forward to everyday life. Knowledge is power in this case, and we think it’s important the future generations are armed with the facts.” he said.

Initiatives undertaken by Killary Adventure company in recent years which led to the B Corp certification include:

Renewable Energy Investments: Installation of a 6kW wind turbine (2002), 32kW of solar panels (2022), and an additional 8kW of solar panels earlier this year, along with a heat pump housed in a purpose-built hemp crete building.

Waste Reduction and Recycling: Using phosphate-free cleaning products, on-site composters and a rigorous waste separation model to support waste management.

Food Waste Management: Converting 100% of the company’s food waste into compost using its Ridan compost system which was installed in 2016.

Planting over 5,000 native trees: Using compost to plant over 5,000 trees with plans to plant 200 more trees each year to reforest native Irish woodland across its 160 acres.

Community Support: Continuously supporting local initiatives, such as Leenane Development and the establishment of the Killary Coastal Path along the Killary Fjord. It has also donated around €60,000 to national charities in the last five years, including its charity partners Jigsaw Youth Mental Health.

Pictured: An aerial view of Killary Adventure Centre.