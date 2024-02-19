Kilkerrin student honoured for WorldSkills achievement in joinery

An apprentice carpenter from Kilkerrin has been honoured for his WorldSkills achievements

Joe Kelly competed in the Joinery category at the WorldSkills Ireland Final in the RDS in Dublin last year





He came first, and this has now been honoured at an awards ceremony at his college, ATU Sligo.

Joe is now eligible to represent Ireland in the WorldSkills Final in Lyon later this year.

