Kilimordaly do the hard hard work in first half of much delayed final

Killimordaly 2-19

Killimor 0-20

TWO first half Paul Creaven goals – coupled with a Brian Burke man of the match performance – helped to end Killimordaly’s wait for under 21 silverware at Duggan last Sunday when they were crowned 2017 Galway B hurling champions.

The last time Joe Creaven’s team saw action on the field of play in this competition was way back in February, having received a walkover from Michael Cusacks in the semi-final. But Killimordaly showed no signs of rustiness as they took control in the first half.

Burke opened the scoering with a 65 before Sean Callaghy equalised for Killimor. But when Brian Concannon picked out Creaven on six minutes for their first goal, Killimordaly had a lead they never relinquished.

The purple patch that secured the green and white victory hadn’t arrived yet as Conor Donnelly and Kevin Hanney reduced arrears to one point, but a 14-minute barren spell for Seamus McEvoy’s team saw them concede 1-7 without reply.

Three points for Burke, the first set up by Dean Earls, made it 1-4 to 0-3 before Creaven got the second goal on 10 minutes, coming in from the left before batting the sliothar to the net.

David Earls contributed his first white flag on the quarter hour giving Killimordaly a 2-5 to 0-3 cushion before further efforts from Burke, Earls and Concannon (following a great catch) kept the umpires busy.

Donnelly’s free on 21 minutes got Killimor back in the scoring zone but two more Burke placed balls stretched the margin to 2-10 to 0-4. However, Killimor’s best spell in the opening 30 minutes resulted in three consecutive points through Stephen Quinn and a Donnelly brace.

