Kilglass National School wins national Explorers Ocean Champion Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Kilglass National School in Ahascragh has won the Marine Institute Explorers Ocean Champion Award for the 2024-2025 academic year.

It beat competition from almost 30 schools across the country with their “Bringing the Ocean to the Classroom and the Classroom to the Ocean,” project.

The award recognises exceptional dedication to integrating marine and freshwater learning into the curriculum through hands-on experiences.

Pupils and teachers at the school were commended in particular for their outdoor engagement and for connecting ocean literacy with their local farming community.