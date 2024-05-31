Kids take part in special farm safety workshop at Menlough National School
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A special workshop took place at Menlough National School this afternoon, to educate children on the dangers on the farm.
The event is hosted by Agri Aware, as part of the primary school programme ‘Safe Farm Futures’.
So far this year, they’ve visted 31 schools across16 counties – and have held hands-on workshops with more than 2 thousand children.
Our reporter Chloe Nolan was there.
